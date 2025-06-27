Police Observes ‘Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking’ across valley

To mark the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ and as a part of series of awareness and outreach programmes to reaffirm our commitment towards a drug-free society, Police organized a series of public awareness events across the valley with unwavering efforts to fight the growing menace of drugs.

The main event was organised by Youth Development and Rehabilitation Center Eidgah, Srinagar where the programme started with the welcome note by the Director, Youth Development and rehabilitation Centre Dr. Mohammad Muzafer Khan who welcomed the guests. The occasion was graced by the Chief Guest, SO to DIG CKR (SP) Shri Peer Zahoor Ahmad. The dignitaries present were SP North Shri Showkat Ahmad, SDPO Khanyar, Administrative Officer & Private secretary to DIG CKR Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, SO to DIG CKR Shri Peer Zahoor Ahmad deliberated on the prevention of drug addiction and made a humble appeal to be proactive in saving the lives of people. SP North provided valuable insights to the participants about the ill effects of drugs. Various participants also talked about the devastating effects of drug addiction and were thankful to YDRC, its team and the affordable facility of YDRC.

Meanwhile, to educate the public, debates, rallies, seminars and awareness drives were also carried out in various districts of the Kashmir Valley including Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, Handwara, Ganderbal & IRP 6th Battalion Headquarters in PCR Kashmir. These programmes echoed the global call to action for a united response to combat drug abuse through awareness, education, and strong community policing. In these events, officers of J&K Police engaged with the public, especially the youth, urging them to stay away from narcotics and to become ambassadors of a drug-free society. ANTF Kashmir in collaboration with KRSF also took a pledge “Choose Life, Not Drugs” at Exhibition Ground Jahangir Chowk Srinagar and organized a rally from Exhibition Ground up to Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk.

During these events, all the district heads reiterated that J&K Police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics & psychotropic substances. Simultaneously, J&K Police continues to implement community outreach, education, and rehabilitation initiatives, aimed at preventive intervention and social reintegration of affected individuals. This observance is part of J&K Police’s broader strategy to combat drug abuse through both strict legal action and sustained public awareness.