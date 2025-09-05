Jammu and Kashmir News

Police lead evacuation & relocation efforts amid erratic weather

Srinagar, Sep 4: In response to the ongoing flood-like situation and heavy waterlogging in various parts of the city, J&K Police in Srinagar, in close coordination with SDRF and River Police, has activated a comprehensive evacuation and relocation plan to safeguard the lives and well-being of affected citizens.

According to a statement issued here, police teams from concerned police stations, along with River Police and SDRF units, have been deployed under the supervision of territorial officers across multiple vulnerable locations in the District. These teams have successfully evacuated and relocated nearly 200 families and individuals from the most severely impacted areas. Pertinently, 24 families and houseboat dwellers have been rescued and relocated from Peerzo Island and Basantbagh. 39 families evacuated and relocated from vulnerable areas including Bonyarbal, S.R. Gunj, Malik Sahib, Safakdal, Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh, Guzarbal, and Madanyar Fateh Kadal. 20 families and individuals evacuated and relocated from Dedi Kadal, Habba Kadal, Zaindar Mohalla, Tankipora, Karan Nagar, Kursoo, Iqbal Colony, and Aramwari. 20 families rescued and relocated from Tailbal and vulnerable areas of Hazratbal. 63 individuals rescued and relocated  from Panzinara-Mujgund, Bund Side, Maloora Bund, Khawajabagh Bund, Parimpora Bund, Bilal Colony Bund, Qamarwari, Rampora Chattabal Bund, Zenpora, and Tengan. In addition to evacuation efforts, J&K Police has proactively identified and plugged potential breaches in embankments, preventing further escalation of the flood-like situation. J&K Police has also formed contingency teams and QRTs across all Police establishments of the District to actively provide aid and assistance to stranded citizens, regulate traffic at congested areas and reach the doorsteps of affected vulnerable families timely for frontline rescue efforts.  J&K Police urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall; report incidents such as waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest Police Station or Police Control Room (PCR); cooperate with police and emergency services and adhere strictly to official advisories. Citizens facing emergencies are encouraged to contact the dedicated helplines or CUG/official numbers of District Police Officers, which are operational round the clock and available in the public domain. J&K Police remains fully committed to public safety and will continue to extend all possible assistance during these challenging times.

