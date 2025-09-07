Police launch drive against violations of Food Safety & Public Health norms

Follow us on

Anantnag, Sept 06: In a continued effort to uphold public health standards and ensure the safety of food being served and sold across the district, Anantnag Police have launched a massive drive against restaurants and shopkeepers found violating food safety regulations and public health norms.

According to a statement issued here, during the ongoing inspection and enforcement drive, several establishments were found to be operating in contravention of prescribed guidelines. Consequently, strict legal action has been initiated by various police stations across the district:

Police Station Bijbehara has registered four FIRs bearing numbers 170, 171, 172, and 173 of 2025 under relevant sections of law.

Police Station Kokernag has also registered four FIRs numbered 97, 98, 99, and 100 of 2025.

Police Station Achabal has registered two FIRs, bearing numbers 76 and 77 of 2025.

Police Station Anantnag has filed two FIRs, numbered 173 and 174 of 2025. Police Station Dooru registered two FIR’s under FIR No’s 79 and 80 of 2025.

All the cases have been registered under the relevant provisions of law applicable to food safety, public health, and hygiene standards. Further investigations are underway and defaulters will be dealt with strictly as per legal provisions.

J&K Police reiterate their commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the public and urges all food business operators to strictly adhere to the norms laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other regulatory bodies.“