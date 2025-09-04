Police intensify market checking amid flood crisis in Handwara

Follow us on

As part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and consumer rights—particularly in view of the prevailing flood situation—Handwara Police, in collaboration with the Revenue and Food Safety Departments, carried out an extensive market checking drive across Handwara.

The inspections were aimed at maintaining hygiene, ensuring quality food supply, and curbing unfair trade practices during this challenging time. Surprise checks were conducted in markets, shops, and roadside stalls with focus on food quality, expiry dates, pricing, and hygiene standards.

During the drive, one food outlet was found selling unsafe and noxious items, posing a potential threat to public health. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 204/2025 under Sections 271 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered at Police Station Handwara.

Officials stressed that such drives will continue on a regular basis to ensure clean, safe, and fairly priced food reaches the public, especially when health risks are already heightened due to flood conditions.

Handwara Police has urged citizens to remain cautious, report any malpractice, and cooperate in maintaining a hygienic and fair marketplace.