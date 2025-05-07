Police intensify crackdown against terrorist associates in connection with UAPA in Srinagar 

In its continued resolute efforts to combat terrorist ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of prescribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police continues intensified searches across multiple locations in the city with the aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

Pertinently, searches of residences of more than 100 terrorist associates have been conducted till now

In continuation with respect to the same, Srinagar Police has conducted searches at the residences of :

1. Sahil Nisar Ganie son of Nisar Ahmad Ganie resident of Shankarpora involved in case FIR No. 127/2020 U/S 302, 392, IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 13,16,18,20 UAPA of Police Station Nowgam.

2. Mehraj-ud-Din Rather son of Gh Mohd Rather resident of Boatman Colony.

3. Gh Jeelani Bhat son of late Gh Mohammad Bhat resident of Khodpora Saidakadal Rainawari involved in case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS, 13,16,19,20,39 UAPA of Police Station Khanyar.

4. Danish Altaf Malik son of Altaf Ahmad Malik resident of Arampora Nawakadal involved in Case FIR No 156/2024 U/S 13, 19, 39 UAPA of Police Station Safakadal.

5. Qazi Usmaan son of Qazi Muzaffar resident of Haka Bazar Nowhatta involved in case FIR No . 48/24 U/S 13, 19 , 23 , 39 UAPA – Haka Bazar.

6. Altaf Ahamd Dar son of Mohd Abdullah Dar resident of Malikpora Barthana involved in Case FIR No 127/2022 U/S 7/25 A.Act 13,16,18,38,39 UAP(Act) of Police Station Parimpora.

7. Mohd Asif Nath son of Mohd Younis Nath resident of Barthana involved in Case FIR No. 127/2022 U/S 7/25 A.Act 13,16,18,38,39 UAP(Act) of Police Station Parimpora.

8. Amir Ahmad Gojri son of Mohammad Ramzan Gojri resident of Summerbugh ( presently in NIA custody ).

9. Muzaffer Ahmad Mir son of Khursheed Ahmad Mir resident of Makdom Colony Maloora involved in case FIR No. 48/2021U/S 7/25 , 7/27 A.Act 302,307,120–B ,392 IPC, 16,18,20 UAP Act of Police Station Parimpora.

10. Rameez Ahmad Mir son of Khursheed Ahmed Mir resident of Makdom Colony Maloora involved in case FIR No. 48/2021U/S 7/25 , 7/27 A.Act 302,307,120–B ,392 IPC, 16,18,20 UAP Act of Police Station Parimpora.

11. Babar Suhail son of Mohammad Yousf Sofi resident of Lawaypora involved in case FIR No. 48/2021U/S 7/25 , 7/27 A.Act 302,307,120–B ,392 IPC, 16,18,20 UAP Act of Police Station Parimpora.

12. Adil Mohammad Lone son Ghulam Mohammad Lone resident of Bazar Mohalla Lawaypora involved in case FIR No. 48/2021 U/S 7/25 , 7/27 A.Act 302,307,120–B ,392 IPC, 16,18,20 UAP Act of Police Station Parimpora.

13. Zahid Ahmad Illahi son of Ab Rashid Illahi resident of Aliabad Involved in case FIR No. 257/2020 US 302, 307, 392 BNS 7/25 A Act of Police Station Parimpora.

14.Bashir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Aziz Bhat resident of Sozeith involved in case FIR No. 73/2018 U/S 13,16 ULAP of Police Station Rajbagh.

15.Mohammad Ayoub Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray resident of Sozeith.

16.Ghulam Rasool Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray resident of Dumail.

17.Ghulam Mohammad Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat resident of Sozeith.

18.Abdul Ahad Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Sozeith Bund.

19.Sonaullah Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Sozeith.

20.Tawheed Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat resident of Sozeith Goripora involved in case FIR No. 73/2018 U/S 13,16 ULAP of Police Station Rajbagh.

21.Mohammad Ashraf Wani son of Habib Ullah Wani resident of Gopripora Sozeith.

22.Abdul Rehman Wani son of Habib Ullah Wani resident of Near Hanfiya Masjid Sozeith.

23.Mohammad Ali Wani son of Habib Ullah Wani resident of Near Hanfiya Masjid Sozeith.

24.Gulzar Ahmad Wani son of Habib Ullah Wani resident of Goripora Sozeith.

25.Ashraf Ahmad wani son of Late Ghulam Qadir Wani resident of Rice Mill Goripora Sozeith.

26.Mohammad Ashiq Malik son of Haji Abdul Razaq Malik resident of Panzinara involved in case FIR No. 280/2017 U/S 147, 148,149,341,427.307 RPC 7/27 A ACT 3/5 E-SUB ACT 02- 30/2018 U/S 7/25 A Act of Police Station Parimpora.

27.Abdul Rashid Malik son of Ghulam Ahmad Malik resident of Khanpora Panzinara.

28.Shabir Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Ahmad Malik resident of Khanpora Panzinara.

29.Farooq Ahmad Parray resident of Khanpora Panzinara.

30.Bilal Ahmad Malik son of Andul Razak Naik resident of Malikpora Panzinara.

31.Nisar Ahmad Wani, Son of Late Ali Mohmmad Wani resident of Mumkhan Mohalla Rainawari involved in Case FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS 13,16,19,20,39 UAPA of Police Station Khanayar.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.