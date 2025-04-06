Breaking

Police foils Subversive attempt; two individuals apprehended with incriminating material in Kupwara 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that they have foiled subversive attempt by apprehending two Individuals with incriminating material in Kupwara district.

A Police spokesperson said, “a joint naka was established at Khazan Mati, Kralpora by Police Station Kralpora in coordination with SOG Kralpora, 3 NAGA, and CRPF 98 Bn. During routine checking at the naka, two individuals moving on foot from Bus Stand Kralpora towards Trehgam were observed behaving suspiciously.”

“Upon noticing the presence of security forces, both individuals attempted to flee from the spot. However, due to the swift and tactful response by the alert naka party, both suspects were successfully apprehended on the spot.During preliminary questioning, the individuals identified themselves as Imtiyaz Ahmad Najar, S/O Ghulam Hassan Najar, and Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, S/O Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh”, he said.

Upon personal search of the individuals some Pakistani posters containing provocative and anti-national content were recovered along with two mobile phones: Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 9 Pro,One mobile phone Samsung Galaxy-14.

In view of the recovery of incriminating material and initial findings, a case FIR No. 19/2025 under relevant sections of UAPA Act and BNS has been registered at Police Station Kralpora. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motives and affiliations of the accused.

Kupwara Police remains committed to maintaining peace and thwarting any attempts aimed at disturbing the law and order in the region.

