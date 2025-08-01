Police foil Terror Plot, arrest three with arms and ammunition in Anantnag 

In a significant success for Anantnag Police, three individuals were apprehended with illegal arms and ammunition during a naka checking at Krad Ranipora Road on Thursday.

A Police spokesperson said that the naka was set up by Police Station Uttersoo, in coordination with SOG PC Chittergul, Army’s 19 RR, and 96 Battalion OF CRPF, near Panchayat Ghar Krad. During the checking of a suspicious Alto 800 vehicle which was moving from Kard towards Ranipora, the vehicle was signalled to stop. However, the driver attempted to flee the spot but was intercepted by the alert naka party along-with other two onboard individuals.

Upon searching the vehicle and suspects, arms and ammunition were recovered from each suspect who were identified as 1. Waseem Rehman, son of Abdul Rehman Sheikh, 2. Eahsan Akram, son of Muhammad Akram Lone both of Midoora, Tral, Awantipora and 3. Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmed Bhat, resident of Koil, Pulwama—who was driving the vehicle.7

Preliminary investigation suggests the trio had procured arms and ammunition from a banned terrorist outfit LeT and were likely planning to carry out a terror act in the region.

A case under FIR No. 40/2025 under Sections 18, 39, 23 of the UAPA, Section 7/25 of the I A Act has been registered at Police Station Uttersoo. Further investigation has been initiated.