Police extends helping hand to Yatris en route to holy cave in Ganderbal

As part of its unwavering commitment to the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2025, Police in Ganderbal has been actively extending timely assistance and support to Yatris proceeding towards the revered Holy Cave.

Police teams, in close coordination with civil administration and volunteers, have been stationed at critical points along the yatra route to provide round-the-clock support. Pilgrims facing difficulties due to inclement weather, fatigue, or medical issues are being attended to promptly with necessary medical aid, rest zones, guidance, and logistical assistance.

Dedicated Police Assistance Booths, strategically established along the route, are functioning efficiently to meet the needs of the devotees. These booths are equipped with first aid, drinking water, and real-time information related to the movement and advisories of the Yatra.

Police reiterates its appeal to all pilgrims to strictly adhere to official instructions, avoid isolated travel, and immediately contact the nearest assistance centre or police booth in case of any emergency. The safety and well-being of every devotee remains our top priority.