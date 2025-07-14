BreakingKashmir

Police extend helping hand to elderly pilgrim in Anantnag

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to public service and devotion to the sacred Yatra duty, Police in Anantnag once again set a shining example of compassion and dedication.

An elderly female pilgrim, while on her way to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, experienced severe discomfort and was unable to continue the trek. Observing her condition, the police personnel deployed on Yatra duty in the area swiftly responded to her distress.

In a heartwarming display of service and humanity, the officers put the elderly pilgrim on their shoulder and carried her safely towards the Holy Cave, ensuring she received timely care and could fulfill her spiritual journey without harm.

J&K Police remains committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all pilgrims during the ongoing Yatra. The department applauds the selfless efforts of its personnel and reiterates its pledge to uphold the values of service, dedication, and public trust.

94,680 youth provided entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities in a day
DC B’la chairs District Road Safety committee meet
District Admin Srinagar holds Pledge taking ceremonies across District on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
CUK, NIT jointly hold ‘Advertise Your Innovation Contest’
Functioning of Revenue department reviewed at Ganderbal
Share This Article
Previous Article Altaf Bukhari meets LG Sinha, discusses political, security situation and horticulture issues
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Altaf Bukhari meets LG Sinha, discusses political, security situation and horticulture issues
Breaking Kashmir
Power Shutdown announced in Kashmir Parts
Breaking City
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets various delegations at Raabita Office
Developing Story Kashmir
Uri Incident: Body of last missing person recovered, toll 3
Breaking Kashmir