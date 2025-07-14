Police extend helping hand to elderly pilgrim in Anantnag

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to public service and devotion to the sacred Yatra duty, Police in Anantnag once again set a shining example of compassion and dedication.

An elderly female pilgrim, while on her way to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, experienced severe discomfort and was unable to continue the trek. Observing her condition, the police personnel deployed on Yatra duty in the area swiftly responded to her distress.

In a heartwarming display of service and humanity, the officers put the elderly pilgrim on their shoulder and carried her safely towards the Holy Cave, ensuring she received timely care and could fulfill her spiritual journey without harm.

J&K Police remains committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all pilgrims during the ongoing Yatra. The department applauds the selfless efforts of its personnel and reiterates its pledge to uphold the values of service, dedication, and public trust.