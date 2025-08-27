BreakingKashmir

Police evacuates nomadic families from flood-prone areas to safety in Anantnag, Awantipora

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072
Spread the love

In view of the rising water levels due to continuous rainfall, Police in Anantnag and Awantipora carried out swift and well-coordinated evacuation operations to rescue nomadic families residing in flood-prone areas.

Acting promptly on ground reports and weather alerts in Anantnag, police teams were dispatched to vulnerable locations where nomadic families had set up temporary shelters. The families were safely evacuated and relocated to higher ground and safer zones identified by the administration. Police personnel provided immediate assistance, including transport, logistical support, and ensured that the evacuated families were safely accommodated in temporary shelters.

In Awantipora, Police carried out a swift and coordinated rescue operation to rescue nomadic families putting near river Jhelum at Village Gadhanjipora and Dutpora. The families were safely evacuated and relocated to safer zones. Police provided immediate assistance, including transport, logistical support, and food to these families.

Police urges the public to stay alert and follow advisories issued by the authorities. Emergency services remain on standby and are fully prepared to respond to any further developments.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Gurez Sector: Army
Admin committed to complete ongoing smart city projects soon: Div Com Kashmir
Man Dies After Falling from Poplar Tree in Sogam
Dir Sericulture visits Ganderbal, inspects technical operations
Youth attacked with sharp-edged weapon near Zero Bridge, hospitalized
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah announces ex-gratia for Landslide, Flood victims in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah announces ex-gratia for Landslide, Flood victims in J&K
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah calls 2025 floods a ‘shocking eye opener,’ questions past govt’s efforts
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Rana reviews flood preparedness; Instructs Officers to remain on high alert
Breaking Jammu
LG Sinha visits SMVD hospital Katra, enquires about the health of injured devotees
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News