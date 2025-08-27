Police evacuates nomadic families from flood-prone areas to safety in Anantnag, Awantipora

Spread the love

In view of the rising water levels due to continuous rainfall, Police in Anantnag and Awantipora carried out swift and well-coordinated evacuation operations to rescue nomadic families residing in flood-prone areas.

Acting promptly on ground reports and weather alerts in Anantnag, police teams were dispatched to vulnerable locations where nomadic families had set up temporary shelters. The families were safely evacuated and relocated to higher ground and safer zones identified by the administration. Police personnel provided immediate assistance, including transport, logistical support, and ensured that the evacuated families were safely accommodated in temporary shelters.

In Awantipora, Police carried out a swift and coordinated rescue operation to rescue nomadic families putting near river Jhelum at Village Gadhanjipora and Dutpora. The families were safely evacuated and relocated to safer zones. Police provided immediate assistance, including transport, logistical support, and food to these families.

Police urges the public to stay alert and follow advisories issued by the authorities. Emergency services remain on standby and are fully prepared to respond to any further developments.