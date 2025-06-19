Police destroys wild cannabis in Ganderbal

As part of its continuous efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse and its roots, Police in Ganderbal launched a large-scale destruction drive against Wild Cannabis (Bhung) Cultivation in Youngoora and adjoining areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Lar.

The drive was conducted under the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS and was led by the SHO PS Lar along with dedicated police personnel. Local youth also actively participated in the campaign, reflecting strong community support and awareness against narcotic threats.

Ganderbal Police reiterates its firm commitment towards a drug-free society and appeals to the public to cooperate in this noble mission.

Citizens are urged to share information about individuals or landowners involved in illegal cultivation of cannabis or poppy, so that strict legal action can be taken against them.