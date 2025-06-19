BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Police destroys wild cannabis in Ganderbal

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

As part of its continuous efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse and its roots, Police in Ganderbal launched a large-scale destruction drive against Wild Cannabis (Bhung) Cultivation in Youngoora and adjoining areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Lar.

The drive was conducted under the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS and was led by the SHO PS Lar along with dedicated police personnel. Local youth also actively participated in the campaign, reflecting strong community support and awareness against narcotic threats.

Ganderbal Police reiterates its firm commitment towards a drug-free society and appeals to the public to cooperate in this noble mission.

Citizens are urged to share information about individuals or landowners involved in illegal cultivation of cannabis or poppy, so that strict legal action can be taken against them.

Man injured in Stone Shooting at Mughal Road succumbs to injuries
One killed, another injured in Doda accident
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
27 passengers injured after mini-bus overturns in Udhampur
India reports 104 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Share This Article
Previous Article Minister Javed Rana releases Booklet on Eco-Parks in Baramulla 
Next Article Khamenei calls on Iranians to stay strong amid ongoing conflict in Middle East
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah travels to Jammu by Vande Bharat Express, shares moment from journey
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
‘Won’t stop until our goals for youth are fully realised’: CM Omar Abdullah 
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Muharram and upcoming events 
Breaking Kashmir
500 Kashmiri Students Among 600 Shifted to Mashhad from Qom, To be Back in India Tomorrow: JKSA
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News