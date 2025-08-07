Police destroy wild cannabis in Awantipora

Awantipora, Aug 06: As a part of its continuous efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse, police in Awantipora along with Excise and Revenue Département destroyed Wild Cannabis in Khrew area.According to a statement issued here, police party of Police Station Khrew along with officers from Excise and Revenue Department destroyed wild cannabis spread over 04 Kanals of land (approx) at villages Hadwani and Wuyan areas of Police Station Khrew.Locals of the area appreciated the action and have urged the authorities to continue this drive in nearby areas also.J&K Police remains committed to maintaining a drug-free society and safeguarding the future of the youth, police said.