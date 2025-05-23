Police Crack Gold Theft Case in Srinagar; Accused Arrested 

Srinagar, May 23 : Srinagar Police have solved a theft case by arresting accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen items from their possession.

As per the police Spokesperson, “Upon receipt of written complaint by one Ghulam Qadir son of Ali Mohammad Mir resident of Pati Brein, Nishat, stating therein that on 19.02.2025, unknown thieves broke into his residence and stole valuable gold items, Police Station Nishat registered case vide FIR No. 10/2025, under relevant sections of law and investigation was initiated.”

During the investigation, tireless efforts of the investigating team, meticulous analysis of information and leveraging technical and digital evidence, the investigating team identified and apprehended three suspects namely Mohd Hafiz Ganie son of Mohd Sultan resident of Shallbugh Ganderbal, Bilal Ahmad Ganie son of Mehraj Uddin resident of Asham Sumbal Bandipora and Bilal Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Gani resident of Safapora Bandipora.

Based upon their disclosures, the investigating team recovered stolen gold items valued at approximately Rs 9 lakhs, along with an Alto vehicle bearing registration number HR13E-9346 which was used in the commission of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing to recover additional stolen property and uncover further details.

This action by Srinagar Police underscores their commitment in ensuring justice and safeguarding the community.

J&K Police urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station to help prevent such incidents in the future.