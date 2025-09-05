Police crack down on Rotten Meat, expired food sales in Ganderbal & Budgam

Follow us on

In order to ensure safety of public health, Police have registered 03 FIRs against stockiest and food sale points for storage and sale of rotten meat items and other foods in Ganderbal and Budgam districts.

A Spokesperson said that Police received reliable information that a person was allegedly selling rotten and unhygienic meat in frozen form, which was highly unfit and unsafe for human consumption, at Kondabal Safapora. Acting swiftly on the information, a special team of PS Safapora along with the Food Safety Officer, Ganderbal and the Executive Magistrate reached the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the shop belonging to Abdul Hameed Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone resident of Kondabal.

During search, a considerable quantity of boiled meat items (Rista & Kabab) were recovered, which were found in frozen, rotten, and unhygienic conditions, making them clearly unfit for human consumption. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 14/2025 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Safapora, and the accused has been arrested and investigation has been taken up.

Moreover, Police Station Ganderbal received an information that Owner of Hotel Matamal Food Sale Point located at Beehama is using expired eatable items in cooking food. After receiving information, the Police Party of PS Ganderbal reached at the said location and during search, expired eatable items were seized from the kitchen of the said food Sale Point. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 145/ 2025 under relevant sections of law stands registered, and the accused has been arrested and investigation taken up.

In Budgam, police alongwith Food Safety Officer Charar-i-Shareif, conducted extensive market checking in areas under the jurisdiction of Police Post Pakherpora. During inspection, multiple violations of food safety and hygiene standards were detected. Fines were imposed on several restaurant owners and Food Business Operators (FBOs). Additionally, FIR No. 67/2025 under Sections 271 and 275 BNS was registered at PS Charar-i-Shareif against two restaurants New Arabian Nights and Shahi Darbar for selling rotten meat and maintaining unhygienic conditions.

Police assures the public that strict action will continue against such anti-public health practices, and those found involved in endangering the health and safety of people will be dealt with sternly under law.