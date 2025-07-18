BreakingKashmir

Police conduct fresh search in UAPA case in Sopore 

RK Online Desk
As part of the ongoing crackdown on the separatist-terror ecosystem, Sopore Police on Friday carried out another search operation in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the banned outfit Muslim League.

The latest search was conducted at the residence of Irfan Ahmed Antoo, son of Tariq Ahmed Antoo, resident of Kralteng Sopore, who is affiliated with the proscribed organisation and linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

During the operation, conducted in presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, incriminating materials were recovered and seized for further investigation.

This action follows yesterday’s search operation conducted at the residence of another Muslim League-linked individual. Sopore Police reiterates its resolve to pursue all such elements aiding or abetting terrorism or separatist propaganda.

The crackdown will continue in the coming days with a focused aim to uproot the networks supporting banned outfits and threatening public order.

