Police conduct search in Sopore in UAPA Case

In a continued effort to dismantle the separatist-terror ecosystem, Sopore Police conducted a search operation at the residence of one Abid Nabi Kachroo, son of Ghulam Nabi Kachroo, resident of Badam Bagh, Sopore.

According to a statement issued here, The search was conducted in connection with FIR No. 09/2024, registered under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his links with the proscribed organisation Muslim League.

Incriminating material related to the banned outfit was recovered and seized during the search, which was conducted in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, following all legal protocols.

This operation is part of Sopore Police’s broader campaign to identify and take lawful action against individuals involved in promoting separatism or activities detrimental to national security and public order.

Sopore Police remains committed to upholding peace, enforcing the law, and ensuring that no individual or group is allowed to disrupt the hard-earned normalcy in Sopore.