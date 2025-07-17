BreakingKashmir

Police conduct search in Sopore in UAPA Case

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a continued effort to dismantle the separatist-terror ecosystem, Sopore Police conducted a search operation at the residence of one Abid Nabi Kachroo, son of Ghulam Nabi Kachroo, resident of Badam Bagh, Sopore.

According to a statement issued here, The search was conducted in connection with FIR No. 09/2024, registered under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his links with the proscribed organisation Muslim League.

Incriminating material related to the banned outfit was recovered and seized during the search, which was conducted in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, following all legal protocols.

This operation is part of Sopore Police’s broader campaign to identify and take lawful action against individuals involved in promoting separatism or activities detrimental to national security and public order.

Sopore Police remains committed to upholding peace, enforcing the law, and ensuring that no individual or group is allowed to disrupt the hard-earned normalcy in Sopore.

ECI bids farewell to Rajiv Kumar, India’s 25th Chief Election Commissioner
Counter-Intel unit searches 10 locations; 14 mobile phones, one laptop, incriminating material recovered
RRD implements solid waste management plan in Budgam
“Truly abysmal human rights record…”: India’s befitting reply to Pakistan at UN
Telegram’s new update includes revamped media editor with blur tool
Share This Article
Previous Article Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and Other Key Routes Amid Ongoing SANJY 2025
Next Article One Killed, another injured In Pahalgam road accident
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Caution against double standards”: MEA on NATO chief’s sanctions warning for trade with Russia
Breaking National
Lieutenant Governor’s Sainik Sahayta Kendra Established for Soldiers’ Grievance Redressal
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam, huge quantity of contraband substances recovered
Breaking Kashmir
CM Omar Abdullah lauds progress at AIIMS Jammu, commends quality of health-care delivery
Developing Story Jammu