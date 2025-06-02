Police conduct search at JEI-linked individual’s residence in Sopore; Incriminating material seized

In a continued effort to dismantle the separatist-terror ecosystem and maintain peace and security, Sopore Police on Monday conducted a search operation at the residence of a Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI)-linked individual, Abdul Razak Hajam, son of Abdul Samad Hajam, resident of Hajam Mohalla, Dardpora Zaloora, Sopore.

According to a statement issued here, The search was conducted in connection with FIR No. 42/2025, registered under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The operation was carried out after obtaining a valid search warrant from the competent court of law.

During the operation, incriminating materials linked to the proscribed organization were recovered and seized for further investigation. The search was conducted in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, ensuring full legal compliance and procedural transparency.

This action is part of Sopore Police’s broader strategy to identify, isolate, and take firm action against individuals and networks involved in promoting separatism, radical ideology, or any activity that threatens public order and national sovereignty.

Sopore Police reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no element is allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace and stability in the district.