Police Conduct rescue operation in Flood-Prone areas in Awantipora

Amid heavy rainfall and rising water levels, Awantipora Police on Wednesday carried out a swift and well-coordinated rescue operation to safeguard lives in flood-prone areas along the banks of River Jhelum.

The operation focused on evacuating vulnerable nomadic families residing near Village Panzgam, which were severely affected by waterlogging and the threat of flash floods.

Police team was deployed to navigate through submerged paths and swiftly evacuate families, including elderly persons, women, and children.

The rescued families were transported to designated safe zones.

Police Awantipora remains committed to serving the citizens with dedication during challenging weather conditions and will continue to provide all possible assistance to the citizens to ensure their safety.