Police conduct raid of Bookshops following Govt Ban on Books peddling anti-nationalist ideologies in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday Conducted raid of Bookshops following Govt Ban on Books peddling anti-nationalist ideologies in Srinagar district.

In compliance to Order No. Home-ISA/223/2025-11(7655892) dated August 5, 2025, raids were conducted in various bookshops for search and forfeiture of banned books across District Srinagar under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The objective of the operation was to identify, seize, and forfeit any literature that propagates or systematically disseminates false narratives, promotes secessionist ideologies, or otherwise poses a threat to the Sovereignty and Unity of India.

These measures have been undertaken as part of a broader effort to counter subversive and anti-national content that could incite unrest or undermine National Integrity.

The searches were conducted in a peaceful manner, and due legal process was followed.

Srinagar Police remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no material or content which endangers the Security or Integrity of the Nation is allowed to circulate among the general public.

Further action, if warranted, will be taken under law, as per the findings of the ongoing investigation.

