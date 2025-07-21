BreakingKashmir

Police conduct inspection of SIM Vendors to curb SIM Misuse across Handwara

RK Online Desk
In a decisive move to curb the misuse of SIM cards and enhance public safety, Police in Handwara conducted a comprehensive district-wide inspection of SIM card vendors. The drive aimed to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed guidelines governing the sale and activation of SIM cards.

A Police spokesperson said that During the inspection, police teams thoroughly verified adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, proper documentation procedures, and safeguards against unauthorized issuance of SIM cards. All vendors were scrutinized to ensure their operations complied with legal and regulatory standards.

Recognizing the crucial role SIM vendors play in protecting communication networks, Police urged them to follow KYC protocols meticulously. They were warned that any violation would invite strict legal consequences, including license cancellation and prosecution under relevant laws.

General public has also been encouraged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or irregularities related to SIM card issuance and usage. This proactive initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the overall safety and security of the community.

