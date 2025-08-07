BreakingKashmir

Police conduct inspection of Bookshops in Pulwama following government directives 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Acting upon the recent directives issued by the Home Department, J&K Government, District Police Pulwama launched an inspection drive across the district targeting bookstores and establishments dealing in printed material.

The objective of the exercise was to verify compliance with official orders concerning the prohibition of certain publications identified as promoting divisive content, false narratives, or extremist ideologies. Teams from various police stations carried out checks to ensure that such banned literature is neither stocked nor circulated.

All booksellers were clearly instructed to refrain from stocking or distributing any material that could potentially threaten public harmony or national security.

District Police Pulwama remains dedicated to preserving peace and preventing the spread of radical or unlawful content. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any such instances to law enforcement authorities without delay.

