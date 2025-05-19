Breaking

Police busts immoral trafficking racket in Baramulla; Four arrested

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant operation, Police on Monday said to have successfully busted a immoral trafficking racket operating in the Barzulla Kunzer area of Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson said, “Acting on specific and credible intelligence, the police conducted a swift and well-coordinated raid leading to the arrest of four individuals, including a woman, involved in immoral trafficking activities.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ab Ahad Waza son of Ab Khaliq Waza resident of Utikoo Sheikhpora, Mohd Abdullah Waza son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Waza resident of Barzulla Kunzer, Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat resident of Bamroda, presently residing at Utikoo and one lady (name withheld).

A case vide FIR No. 37/2025 has been registered at Police Station Kunzer under relevant sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle any larger network linked to this operation.

Police reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order and taking strict action against all forms of social evils. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any such illegal activities to the nearest police station for prompt action.

