Police busted illegal sale of Petroleum products in Pampore

Awantipora Police on Tuesday busted illegal sale of Petroleum products and 18,797 Liters of Petroleum Seized in Pampore.

A Police spokesperson said, “Acting on credible information about the illegal trade of petroleum products, Pampore Police, headed by Dy.SP(P) Shri Shravan Singh SHO Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Shri RP Singh, launched a swift and coordinated crackdown on the illegal sale and unauthorized storage of petroleum products in various parts of Pampore town.

Multiple locations were raided simultaneously in a well-executed operation. To ensure transparency and compliance with legal procedures, the police team was joined by officials from the Revenue Department (Naib Tehsildar Pampore), Metrology Department, and the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs.

During the raids, a significant quantity of petroleum products — including Kerosene Oil, High-Speed Diesel (HSD), and Motor Spirit (Petrol) — was seized. In addition, authorities uncovered a well-planned and illegal mechanism for the storage and distribution of these materials.

Following precise measurement and verification by the Metrology Department, the total seized quantity was recorded at 18,797 liters.

The accused persons involved in illegal trade has been identified as :1) Mudassir Nabi Dar @ Bolla S/o Gh Nabi Dar R/o Samboora.

2) Danish Mushtaq Bhat S/o Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat R/o Bilal colony Kadalbal pampore

3) Rameez Ahmad Bhat S/o Mohammad Amin Bhat R/o Meej Pampore

Accordingly, case FIR No. 68/2025 under relevant sections of Law has been registered at Police Station Pampore. Further investigation is going on.

This operation highlights the commitment of Awantipora Police to crack down on illegal trade and safeguard public safety. Authorities have reaffirmed that such enforcement drives will continue with full force against those endangering lives and violating the law.

Persons found indulging in illegal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned Police units.