Police books three individuals under PSA in Sopore

In a significant operation against subversive and anti-national elements, Police in Sopore have booked 03 individuals under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their continued involvement in activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the Union Territory.

The individuals have been identified as Irfan Mohiuddin Dar son of Gh. Mohiuddin Dar, resident of Sangrampora Sopore, Mohd Asif Khan son of Ab. Rehman Khan, resident of Harwan Bomai and Gowhar Maqbool Rather son of Mohd Maqbool Rather resident of Hardushiva.

Despite being previously booked in multiple FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and facing repeated preventive actions, the trio continued to operate discreetly using encrypted VOIP platforms and VPN networks to maintain contact with terrorist handlers across the border. They were also involved in clandestinely motivating local youth into anti-national activities.

Following sustained surveillance and dossier preparation, detention orders were issued by the competent authority. All three have been formally detained and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

