Police books notorious drug peddler under the PIT NDPS Act in Srinagar 

RK Online Desk
Continuing the relentless crackdown against drug trafficking and dismantling the illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police has booked a notorious drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act).

A Police spokesperson said that the accused person namely Sheikh Tasaduq son of the late Mohammad Shafi resident of Mumkhan Mohalla Badamwari was found involved in illegal trafficking and peddling of drugs and psychotropic substances among the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

Pertinently, the accused person has also been found involved in a number of drug-related cases and his activities were limited to district Srinagar, but pervade across the Kashmir valley.

This could be gauged from the fact that the drug peddler stands figuring in the criminal records of police stations of Budgam and Awantipora in case FIR No. 112/2019 U/S 8/, 20, 18, 21, 29 NDPS Act of Awantipora and 81/2023 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act Budgam.

 

Subsequently, the accused person shifted his illegal drug peddling activities towards Srinagar and targeted the youth in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rainawari, Srinagar. He has been found involved in the peddling of drugs among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale.

Despite the NDPS Act cases registered against him, he did not mend his ways after getting bailed out from courts and was brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through his illegal narcotics network.

In response, Srinagar Police mounted sustained efforts to curb his illegal narcotics trade and bring him to justice.

 

The aforementioned drug peddler has been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against him.

Consequently, the drug peddler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu.

Srinagar Police has also set into motion the process to attach illegally acquired properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics trade.

 

J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment of eliminating drug peddling in the region with the full might of law. We also caution those engaged in this unlawful activity that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice.

For any information related to drug dealers/peddlers in Srinagar, citizens are encouraged to contact the police through official helpline number 9596770550.

Together, we can build a safer and healthier society.

 

