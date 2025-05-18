Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lakhs in Budgam

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Police on Sunday have attached the immovable property of a known drug peddler in Nadigam area of Budgam district.

A Police spokesperson said, The property, a single-storey residential structure built on land measuring 1 kanal and 11 marlas, is located at village Nadigam and belongs to Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Kareem resident of Nadigam Narbal, Budgam. The estimated market value of the property is approximately Rs. 40 lakhs.

This action was taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with FIR No. 464/2024, registered under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam. The case pertains to the recovery of a substantial quantity of contraband (Charas) from the possession of the accused.

J&K Police remain steadfast in their commitment to combating drug trafficking and will continue to pursue legal actions, including the attachment and confiscation of properties derived from the proceeds of drug-related activities, as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The general public is urged to support this initiative by sharing any information related to drug trafficking with the police. Together, we can work towards a drug-free society.