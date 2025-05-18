Breaking

Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lakhs in Budgam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Police on Sunday have attached the immovable property of a known drug peddler in Nadigam area of Budgam district.

A Police spokesperson said, The property, a single-storey residential structure built on land measuring 1 kanal and 11 marlas, is located at village Nadigam and belongs to Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Kareem resident of Nadigam Narbal, Budgam. The estimated market value of the property is approximately Rs. 40 lakhs.

This action was taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with FIR No. 464/2024, registered under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam. The case pertains to the recovery of a substantial quantity of contraband (Charas) from the possession of the accused.

J&K Police remain steadfast in their commitment to combating drug trafficking and will continue to pursue legal actions, including the attachment and confiscation of properties derived from the proceeds of drug-related activities, as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The general public is urged to support this initiative by sharing any information related to drug trafficking with the police. Together, we can work towards a drug-free society.

J&K Polls: Abrar Rashid to lead Campaign for AIP’s Ganderbal Candidate Sheikh Ashiq tomorrow 
Afghanistan appoints former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan as Mentor for CT 2025
People celebrate ‘Pheran Day’ at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid moves Delhi High Court for bail in 2017 Terror-Funding Case
Police produces chargesheet against Lashkar militant
Share This Article
Previous Article AAP MLA Mehraj Malik visits Poonch, meets victims of Pakistani shelling
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik visits Poonch, meets victims of Pakistani shelling
Breaking
JK BOPEE conducts Common Entrance Test for GNM, ANM courses
Breaking
Indian Army destroys 42 unexploded shells in Poonch border villages
Breaking
BJP delegation led by Ashok Koul visits shelling-hit villages in Karnah
Breaking