Breaking

Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant move to combat the menace of drug trafficking and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday has attached property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said, Sopore Police today attached a one storey residential house valued at approximately 16 lacs and 10 marlas land valued at approximately 05 lacs located in village Reban, under the NDPS Act 1985.

“The one storey residential house attached property belongs to notorious drug peddler namely Mohammad Ashraf Ganie S/O Ghulam Rasool Ganie R/O Reban Sopore”, he said.

The said property was acquired by the subject from the gains of selling of drugs. The inquiry revealed that the said immovable property was raised/ used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler.

By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities. Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley.

You Might Also Like

Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border

“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Unbeaten at 102, Haji Karam from Reasi defies age, inspires youth to take up cricket
Next Article People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
Breaking
Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor
Breaking
Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
Breaking
People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.