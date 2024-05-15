Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore

In a significant move to combat the menace of drug trafficking and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday has attached property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said, Sopore Police today attached a one storey residential house valued at approximately 16 lacs and 10 marlas land valued at approximately 05 lacs located in village Reban, under the NDPS Act 1985.

“The one storey residential house attached property belongs to notorious drug peddler namely Mohammad Ashraf Ganie S/O Ghulam Rasool Ganie R/O Reban Sopore”, he said.

The said property was acquired by the subject from the gains of selling of drugs. The inquiry revealed that the said immovable property was raised/ used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler.

By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities. Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley.