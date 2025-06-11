Police attaches Property of notorious drug peddler under NDPS Act in Handwara

In a major action against drug trafficking, Police in Handwara has attached property worth lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A Spokesperson said that acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, Police Station Handwara attached two commercial shops along with the land situated at Main Market Handwara, belonging to Javaid Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Razaq Sofi resident of Khunbal Handwara. The attachment was executed in the presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class Handwara in connection with Case FIR No. 193/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Handwara.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds generated from illegal narcotics trade. The accused is also involved in Case FIR No. 266/2022 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Handwara.

This action is part of Police’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug traffickers by targeting and confiscating illegally acquired assets. The police remain committed to strict enforcement of the NDPS Act and ensuring that those involved in drug trafficking face the full weight of the law.

The general public is urged to cooperate in the fight against drugs by sharing information related to drug abuse and trafficking. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.