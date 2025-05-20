Police attaches properties of 03 PaK-based terror handlers in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said to have attached 29 marlas of land belonging to three Pakistan-based terror handlers in Sopore.

As per the Police spokesperson, The land belongs to Arshid Ahmad Teli son of Ali Mohammad Teli resident of Nowpora Tujjar, Firdous Ahmad Dar @Umar Dar son of Abdul Khaliq Dar and Nazir Ahmad Dar @Shabir Illahi son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, both residents of Harwan.

The property attachment is linked to FIR No. 28/2008, registered at Police Station Sopore, under Sections 2/3 of the EMICO Act, Sections 120-B and 121 of the IPC, and Sections 7/25–27 of the Arms Act.

The action was executed under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC by Sopore Police in coordination with Revenue authorities, following due approval from the competent court. Earlier, the trio had been declared proclaimed offenders by the Hon’ble Court.

The attachment is aimed at building pressure on the absconding accused to appear before the Hon’ble Court and face the law.