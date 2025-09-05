Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag

Follow us on

Continuing its drive against individuals involved in unlawful activities, Police in Anantnag has attached a vehicle under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 57/2024 of PS Mattan.

A Spokesperson said that Swift vehicle bearing registration number JK03N-3237, owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah resident of Takia Hugam, Srigufwara Anantnag, has been attached under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Muzakir is the nephew of the accused Firdous Ahmad Bhat resident of Hugam, Srigufwara Anantnag.

The vehicle is linked to Case FIR No. 57/2024 registered at Police Station Mattan, under sections: 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 5 of the Explosives Substances Act and section 8/20 of the NDPS Act

As per legal provisions, the said vehicle has been seized as proceeds of terrorism and the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property until further notice.

Police remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those aiding or abetting unlawful activities face appropriate legal action.