BreakingKashmir

Police attach property worth over Rs 3.59 crores as proceeds of Terrorism in Bandipora 

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
In a decisive move against anti-national activities, Bandipora Police on Saturday have attached immovable property worth over ₹3.59 crores belonging to Hashir Rafiq Parray S/o Mohd Rafiq Parray R/o Patushay Bandipora.

The action was carried out under the provisions of law in connection with FIR No. 168/2022 registered at Police Station Bandipora under sections 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 4(B) of the Explosive Substances Act, and 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

The attached property includes:Agricultural land measuring 01 Kanal and 18.5 Marlas, recorded under survey numbers 234(17M), 235(2M), 234(1M), 235(5M), 789(1.5M), 778(1M), 779(8.5M), 783 (204 sq ft), 784 (1.204 sq ft), and 236 (68 sq ft as tenant) A residential house located in village Patushay, Bandipora.

The property has been identified as proceeds of terrorism, linked to Parray’s alleged involvement in facilitating and promoting militant activities in the district on the instructions of his handlers based in Pakistan.

Bandipora Police remain committed to curbing terror networks and ensuring peace and security in the region. Such decisive actions will continue to deter individuals from indulging in unlawful activities.

Citizens are urged to play an active role in supporting law enforcement by promptly reporting any suspicious or unlawful activities.

