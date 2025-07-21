Police attach property worth lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddler in Budgam

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Police in Budgam have attached immovable property worth approximately ₹25 lakhs under the NDPS Act.

The action follows FIR No. 271/2022 registered under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam. The attached property, a single-line shopping complex comprising five shops located at Nasrullapora belong to Parvez Ahmad Dar alias Pare Punjabi, son of Mohammad Anwar Dar, resident of Nasrullapora, Budgam.

This move is part of Police’s sustained drive against the drug menace, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers. The public is urged to support the police by reporting any information related to drug peddling or trafficking in their area.