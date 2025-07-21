BreakingKashmir

Police attach property worth lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddler in Budgam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Police in Budgam have attached immovable property worth approximately ₹25 lakhs under the NDPS Act.

The action follows FIR No. 271/2022 registered under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam. The attached property, a single-line shopping complex comprising five shops located at Nasrullapora belong to Parvez Ahmad Dar alias Pare Punjabi, son of Mohammad Anwar Dar, resident of Nasrullapora, Budgam.

This move is part of Police’s sustained drive against the drug menace, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers. The public is urged to support the police by reporting any information related to drug peddling or trafficking in their area.

Ladakh set to become clean energy hub with major solar investments
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Kargil
Man, who cheated Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakhs posing as UAE Royal family staff, arrested
ECI needs to demonstrate commitment to restore democracy in J&K: Ashok Bhan
Div Com Kashmir visits Sonamarg ahead of Z-Morh tunnel opening 
Share This Article
Previous Article Man dies after falling into borewell in Qazigund
Next Article The Step-by-Step Journey of an Education Loan Applicant Explained.
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

The Step-by-Step Journey of an Education Loan Applicant Explained.
Education SEO
Man dies after falling into borewell in Qazigund
Breaking Kashmir
Drug-free J&K imperative for well-being of future generations: Sakeena Itoo
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes Amid Ongoing SANJY
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News