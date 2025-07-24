BreakingKashmir

Police attach property used for harbouring terrorists in Sopore 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In a major action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sopore Police on Thursday attached a residential property for its use in providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists involved in unlawful and anti-national activities.

The property comprises a single-storey residential house along with land measuring 3 kanals and 3 marlas, under Survey Nos. 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2018, situated at Reban Ramham, falling in the ownership of Javaid Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, resident of Reban Sopore.

The attachment has been made in connection with FIR No. 133/2024 registered at Police Station Sopore under sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the said property was wilfully used for harbouring terrorists and facilitating their stay, thereby aiding the execution of terror activities in the Sopore area. Acting on the gathered evidence, and after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the said property has been attached as per legal provisions under UAPA.

Sopore Police reiterates its firm commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem operating in the area by targeting not just the operatives but also those providing shelter, support, and resources to them.

The general public is once again advised to refrain from extending any kind of support—tangible or intangible—to terrorists or their associates, failing which strict action under the provisions of law shall follow.

