BreakingKashmir

Police attach property of Pakistan-based terrorist handler in Kupwara

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_0

In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures J&K Police have seized properties belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist handler and top commander of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM) in Sogam Kupwara.

A Spokesperson said that the action was taken against the accused Ghulam Rasool Shah alias Rafia Rasool Shah son of Abdul Jabbar Shah originally a resident of Peer Mohalla Chandigam Lolab. The said terrorist handler who is presently operating from across the border, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years.

As part of the legal action 5 kanals and 3 marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla Chandigam were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A]. The property attachment is linked to FIR No. 276/2022, registered at Police Station Kupwara, which includes charges under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of UA(P)A.

This decisive move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers. The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterate their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the valley.

