Police attach property of notorious drug peddler worth Rs 1 Crore in Srinagar 

RK Online Desk
In a significant move to combat the Drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately *₹ 1 crore* under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property comprising- single-storeyed residential house alongwith 17 marlas of land- located in Lawaypora, Srinagar, belongs to a notorious drug peddler namely Zubair Ahmad Sheikh S/o Late Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, who is involved in case FIR No. 39/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 of NDPS Act of Police Station Shaltang Srinagar.

The accused person has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Pertinently, he has also been involved in several drug-related cases in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, including FIRs No. :

– 16/2020 U/S 378-420-120B IPC of PS Parimpora.

– 73/2020 U/S 420-379 IPC of PS Parimpora.

– 170/2019 U/S 420,411 ,120b ,204,468 IPC of PS Sumbal.

– 61/2023 U/s 341-323 IPC of PS Shalteng.

– 08/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Pattan.

– 61/2024 U/S 8/20,21 NDPS Act of PS Shalteng

– 39/2025 U/S 8/21-29 NDPS Act of PS Shalteng.

Investigations have revealed the aforementioned property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

This action forms part of the ongoing crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on narcotics networks, with a focus on dismantling the financial structures that enable such illegal operations.

Srinagar Police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating drug abuse from the society.

Citizens are urged to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking. Public support remains vital in ensuring a drug-free, safe, and healthy Srinagar.

Together, let us work towards building a drug-free society.

