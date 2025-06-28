Police attach property of drug peddler under NDPS Act

Anantnag, June 27: In its continued crackdown on drug trafficking and in pursuance of its zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic crimes, Police in Anantnag attached immovable property of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The attached property, located at Bangidar, Mir Danter, Anantnag, belongs to Parvaiz Ahmad Fashoo, son of Abdul Rashid Fashoo, resident of Boat Colony, Khanabal. He is a habitual offender and has been found involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act including FIR No. 67/2019 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act of Police Station Anantnag, FIR No. 129/2015 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act of Police Station Anantnag & FIR No. 28/2017 U/S 15/18 ND, PS Act of Police Station Achabal.

The illegally acquired property identified and attached includes one single-storey concrete residential house, and land measuring 07 marlas, with an estimated market value of ₹25,35,882/-. The property was identified during investigation as having been raised from proceeds of illicit narcotic trade. Following due legal process, the attachment order has been forwarded to the competent authority for confirmation under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

J&K Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eliminate the drug menace and safeguard the youth and society from its harmful effects, police said.