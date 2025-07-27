Police attach property of drug peddler under NDPS Act in Kulgam

In a significant action against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police under leadership of SSP Kulgam Shri Sahil Srangal IPS have initiated the attachment of another property belonging to drug peddler namely Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir, resident of Zadoora, Mirbazar, under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The said individual is involved in two separate NDPS cases:1. FIR No. 85/2020 at Police Station Mattan under Sections 8, 15, and 29 NDPS Act. 2. FIR No. 104/2025 at Police Station Qazigund under Sections 8 and 15 NDPS Act.

As per Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, proceedings were initiated by the competent authority for the attachment of illegally acquired property believed to be purchased through proceeds of narcotic trafficking.

Accordingly, a single-storey residential building (850 sq. ft.) along with 12 marlas of land, situated at Zadoora, Mirbazar and falling under Khewat No. 3, with an estimated market value of Rs.65 lakhs, has been attached.

This move reflects the firm resolve of Kulgam Police to curb the drug menace by not only prosecuting offenders but also by targeting their ill-gotten assets.