Police attach property of drug peddler under NDPS Act in Kulgam

In a significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, J&K Police in Kulgam under leadership of SSP Kulgam Sahil Srangal-IPS, attached property belonging to drug peddler namely Mushtaq Ahmad Bagow son of Late Wali Mohd Bagow, resident of Redwani Payeen, under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property comprising of a single-storey residential building (1041sq. ft.) along with 20 marlas of land, situated at Ghat Redwani, Payeen and falling under Survey No. 867 with an estimated market value of Rs.19 lakhs, 89 thousand five hundred & thirty-six has been attached. The said individual is involved in two separate NDPS cases including FIR No. 62/2021 under section 8/15-29 at Police Station Qaimoh & FIR No. 43/2024 under section 8 /15-21 NDPS Act at Police Station Qaimoh.

As per Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, proceedings were initiated by the competent authority for the attachment of illegally acquired property believed to be purchased through proceeds of narcotic trafficking.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and share any information related to drug trafficking.

