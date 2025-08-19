Police attach immovable property of active terrorist in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in its continued crackdown on the terror ecosystem, has attached immovable property belonging to an active terrorist under relevant provisions of law in Anantnag district.

The land falling under Khasra No. 165 MIN, situated at Guree, Bijbehara, and owned by Adil Hussain Thoker S/o Wali Mohammed Thoker R/o Guree, Bijbehara, an active terrorist, has been attached under Section 83 of CrPC.

The action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 11/2023 registered under Sections 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act.

This attachment is part of lawful measures aimed at dismantling the support structure of terrorism in the district. Such actions will continue against individuals found aiding or involved in unlawful and anti-national activities.

Anantnag Police reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace, security, and the rule of law in the district.