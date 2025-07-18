Breaking

Police arrests two bike lifters in Pulwama

In a significant breakthrough, Police in Pulwama have successfully apprehended two notorious vehicle lifters and recovered stolen bike from his possession.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on credible input, a dedicated team from Police Station Pulwama launched a targeted operation following the investigation of case FIR No. 171/2025 U/S 303(2) BNS, resulting in the recovery of a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number JK13F/0492. During the operation, the accused individuals have been arrested. They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Akbar and Sameer Ahmad Mir son of Ab Ahad Mir, both residents of Rawalpora Khansahib, Budgam.

This swift action reflects the continued efforts of J&K Police to curb vehicle theft and uphold public safety. J&K Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and urges the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station without delay.

