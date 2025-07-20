BreakingKashmir

Police arrests suspect via Facial Recognition System in Anantnag

In a significant breakthrough, Police in Anantnag successfully apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Malik Mohalla Drangbal Pampore. The arrest was made after the suspect was detected at the X-Ray Point, Ganishbal, through the Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed by J&K Police.

Upon detection, the individual was immediately taken into custody and shifted to Police Station Pahalgam for further verification. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh is involved in Case FIR No. 28/2021 registered under Sections 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A] and Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act of Police Station Pampore.

The swift identification and apprehension of the suspect highlight the effectiveness of advanced surveillance technologies including the Facial Recognition System, in enhancing security and maintaining law and order. J&K Police remains committed to leveraging modern tools to combat terrorism and ensure public safety.

