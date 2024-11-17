Breaking

Police arrests drug peddler in Kupwara; Contraband substance recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Kupwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A Spokesman said that Police party of Police Station Kralpora at a checkpoint established at Dardsun Crossing, intercepted a suspicious person identified as Ab Ahad Lone son of Mohd Jamaal Lone resident of resident of Guzriyal. During search, charas-like substance weighing approximately 28 grams was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 101/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kralpora and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.

