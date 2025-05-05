Police arrests drug peddler in Ganderbal

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Ganderbal and recovered psychotropic substances from his possession.

A Spokesperson said that Police party of Police Station Kheerbawani at a checkpoint established at Baroosa Chowk, intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing naka party tried to flee from the spot and was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Ashiq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Hameed Dar resident of Sarai Dangerpora Bandipora. During search, Contraband Substance (Codeine Phosphate) was recovered from his possession and was subsequently arrested.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 17/2025 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Kheerbawani and investigations have been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.