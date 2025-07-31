BreakingKashmir

Police arrests drug peddler in Baramulla

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer established a checkpoint at Utikoo near Bangil Public Education Institute. During checking, one person identified as Naseer Ahmad Sheikh son of Habibullah Sheikh resident of Par Mohallah, Pattan was intercepted. Upon search, 12.5 grams of heroin- like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 73/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and further investigation has been initiated.

We urge the general public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Your cooperation is essential in our collective fight against the drug menace. We reassure the community that police will continue to act firmly against such offenders as per the law.

4th National Lok Adalat held across all District Courts in Kashmir
Indian stocks extend gains with all sectoral indices in green
Workshop on ‘Value Addition of Floricultural Crops’ commences at CSIR-IIIM
MeT issues orange alert for isolated heavy rain, lightning in J&K on March 31
Fruit growers express concern over import duty cut on American Apple
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K offers vast opportunities for investment: CM Omar Abdullah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K offers vast opportunities for investment: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir Tourism
LG Sinha attends the Qualifier 2 match of Kashmir Super League-2025 at TRC ground, Srinagar
Developing Story Kashmir Sports
IGP Kashmir promotes 1903 officials
Breaking Kashmir
Gujarat: CM Omar Abdullah visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News