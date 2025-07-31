Police arrests drug peddler in Baramulla

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer established a checkpoint at Utikoo near Bangil Public Education Institute. During checking, one person identified as Naseer Ahmad Sheikh son of Habibullah Sheikh resident of Par Mohallah, Pattan was intercepted. Upon search, 12.5 grams of heroin- like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 73/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and further investigation has been initiated.

We urge the general public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Your cooperation is essential in our collective fight against the drug menace. We reassure the community that police will continue to act firmly against such offenders as per the law.