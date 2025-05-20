Police arrest notorious drug peddler in Srinagar; contraband substances recovered

Srinagar, May 20 : In its relentless crackdown against illicit drug trafficking network, Srinagar Police has arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from his possession.

According to the police Spokesperson, “A Police team of Police Station Shaltang at a checkpoint established at Ranbirgarh, arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Zubair Ahmed Sheikh son of Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh resident of Lawaypora.”

During search, substantial quantity of heroine-like substance was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 39/2025 under NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Shaltang and investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urges the general public to come forward with any information related to drug abuse or peddling in their areas. Together, we can build a safer and drug-free society.