Police arrest fraudster in Pulwama

Pulwama, Aug 09: In a significant action against fraudulent activities, Police in Pulwama have arrested Fayaz Ahmed Chopan son of Ab. Razak Chopan resident of Putrigam, Pulwama, for his involvement in FIR No. 77/2025 registered at Police Station Rajpora under sections 420 & 505 IPC.As per a statement issued here, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was involved in cheating innocent individuals by taking money from them on false assurances of providing favours and services. After receiving the money, he would deliberately avoid fulfilling the promises made, evade the victims, and issue threats in order to silence them.His actions caused both financial loss and mental distress to several people in the area. The arrest was made following credible information about his presence, and further investigation into the case is in progress to identify any additional victims or associates involved in similar offences.Police appeal to the general public to exercise caution while dealing with individuals offering suspicious schemes or assurances, and to immediately report any such incidents to the nearest police station. Together, we can curb such unlawful activities and safeguard our community from fraudster. “`