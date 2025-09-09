Police arrest female drug peddler in Kupwara

Follow us on

Police in Kupwara have arrested a lady drug peddler at Sadhna Top (Karnah) during the routine security checkup. Substantial quantity of contraband substance was recovered from her possession.

The accused identified as Alaf Noor wife of Faqeer Sheikh resident of Khawarpara, Karnah was intercepted at the checkpoint and subjected to a search as per established protocol. During search, substantial quantity of contraband was recovered from her possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 45/2025 has been registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Karnah and investigation has been initiated and further leads are being pursued to determine the source and intended destination of the contraband. The involvement of any wider network or possible cross-border narco-linkages is also under scrutiny.