Police arrest drug peddler in Shopian

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Shopian and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that Police team of Police Post Wachi at a checkpoint established at Melhura near Laktipora, intercepted a suspicious person identified as Zubair Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Arwani Bijbehara. During search, approximately 290 grams of charas like substance was recovered from his possession and was subsequently arrested. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 57/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Zainapora and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.