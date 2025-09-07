Police arrest absconder in Anantnag

Follow us on

Continuing its crackdown against absconders, J&K Police have arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest since 2014 in case FIR No. 94/2002 of Police Station Pahalgam.

In strict compliance with the directives issued by the Deputy Director Prosecution, AKS Anantnag, and following further instructions from the District Police Office Anantnag, a special operation was launched by Police Station Pahalgam to apprehend a long-time absconder. After sustained and diligent efforts, Police Station Pahalgam succeeded in apprehending Mohd Maqbool Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat, resident of Ganeshbal, currently residing at Pahalgam. The accused had been evading arrest since 2014 in connection with FIR No. 94/2002 under sections 299, 304-A RPC.

The absconder was wanted for his involvement in a serious criminal case and had been deliberately avoiding the due process of law for over a decade. His arrest marks a significant success in the continued efforts of J&K Police to bring absconding criminals to justice and uphold the rule of law. The accused will be produced before the Hon’ble Additional Sessions Court, Anantnag for further legal proceedings.

Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities.