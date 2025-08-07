Kashmir

Police arrest 5 gamblers in Handwara

Stake money seized

Handwara, Aug 06: As part of its continued drive against social evils, Police in Handwara arrested five gamblers and seized stake money and playing cards from their possession.As per a statement issued here, the operation was carried out in Langate area, following a specific tip regarding the presence of persons engaged in gambling activities. Acting swiftly, a team from Police Post Langate raided the specific location and arrested five accused individuals red-handed while gambling. They have been identified as Abdul Majeed Sheikh son of Abdul Gaffar Sheikh resident of Vodhoora, Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh resident of Sheikh Mohalla Langate, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh resident of Rambagh, Srinagar, Ghulam Mohammad Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir resident of Kargama and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh resident of Qamarwari, Srinagar.During the raid, officers seized stake money of ₹8,060/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 183/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further legal proceedings are underway.Police remains committed to keep check on unlawful and anti-social elements in the area. Citizens are urged to cooperate by reporting such activities, with assurance that the identity of sources will strictly remain confidential.

